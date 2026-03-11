There’s a chapter that looks closely at chiles in the northwest Amazon in the book I’ve been working on and my mind keeps shifting back to this story that the chef, anthropologist and consultant Mark Miller once wrote for the old New Worlder website.

Miller began his cooking career at Chez Panisse and would later become best known for his work in Southwestern cuisine, opening Coyote Café in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has one of those rare, curious minds that can process a lot of different information at once.

There has been a lot of research in how capsaicin, the active compound in chile peppers, affects pain reception and the physical reaction we have when eating chiles. As I think of them in ways far beyond their own flavors and the masochistic tests that some people put themselves through, I keep coming back to this story.

- Nick

Additional Chile Stories

Chiles: The Veins of Perception

by Mark Miller

Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Chiles are definitely one of the most important ingredients in my cooking and—not coincidentally—in many of the world’s cuisines. I would argue their importance is not because they have a hot or spicy chemical taste, but because they create critical perceptual spaces in the process of tasting. These “spaces” allow us to enhance our perception of different foods and flavors. If you cannot perceive flavors, then they are simply not there. Perception is reality.

Most of my thinking on taste has been influenced by my academic work in anthropology on culture and perception. What we see, what we hear, and what we taste is learned. It is not just chemistry. The critical factor is not the physical stimulus but how the individual organizes and perceives that sensual information. During the last few years there has been an explosion of new findings on the sense of taste from the world of neuroscience.

One of the leaders of the this is Dr. Gordon M. Shepard, a professor of neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine. He is the author of the revolutionary book Neurogastronomy: How the Brain Creates Flavor and Why It Matters, which coined a movement. In his latest book is Neuroenology: How the Brain Creates the Taste of Wine Shepard states that “The taste is not in the wine; the taste is created by the brain of the wine taster.” My own thinking on taste has always been one less built on pure biochemistry, but one that taste is a pattern of cultural perception, which reflects the encultured brain, the synthesis of the brain and culture or neuro-anthropology.

Tasting is a very complex sensual process that involves both our bodies and our minds. The body provides information but the brain needs to organize and interpret that information as taste. When we taste food or beverages, we are using not only the chemical receptors in our taste buds, but the neural receptors in our mouth that perceive both texture and temperature; our olfactory system, and our memory. The sum of all these informational systems into a single perception is called taste. If we also take into consideration that our olfactory system is simultaneously sending thousands of different signals to the brain before, during and after eating, then we can conclude that tasting something is not a simple reductive linear process.

Thus, if an input of sensual information is too fast for the brain—or too jumbled, or overlapping—you cannot make sense of it. Think of listening to a scrambled radio message or watching a chaotic video message, with multiple messages canceling each other out, there is no clear discernible single message. Or else, think of trying to read the lettering on a racing car that is traveling at over 200 mph, or being able to grasp each individual picture of a movie that runs at over 24 frames per second, or hearing ultrasonic waves that dogs can hear. These sensory signals are beyond the range of comprehension of normal human perception. Sensual information must be organized into patterns of recognition in order for them to be understandable for us; otherwise, it’s meaningless. These patterns of recognition are culturally learned and they include our sense of taste. Recipes are another example of culturally learned patterns.

Chiles provide another sensual path of information during eating, one that is independent of the primary flavors: sweet, sour, bitter, and salty. Chiles create breaks in the continuous flow of chemical-neural paths of the primary tastes. Contrary to popular belief, these chile spaces do not block other flavors but they rather help us perceive them better.

Chiles create a sensation of ‘spiciness’ or ‘hotness’ that is similar to the same neural response as the temperature receptors recording a thermal variation. But the response to chiles does not depend on temperature. The importance here is that these neural pathways have priority over the normal taste ones, and they are not blended together, as they are linked to the necessary auto response system to protect the body from physical harm: if it’s too hot and dangerous for the body, you record pain. We normally rid ourselves of the source of danger before it creates more damage to the body, so although these ‘hot’ messages from chiles don’t originate from a temperature variation they result in the same cognitive priority as if they did. This phenomenon is our physiological way of breaking up super dense systems of sensual information that come from complex foods into more easily recognizable patterns; i.e. enjoyable ones. What we have created culturally in our recipes is patterns of perceptions that we enjoy more. This vividly illustrates how cultural patterns are creative ways of enhancing our senses.