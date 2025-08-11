On the northeastern corner of the Amazonian state of Pará, not far from the border of Maranhão, the town of Bragança surrounds the port area, a sprawling marketplace, hugging the Caeté River. While the state of Pará is one of the hotbeds of Amazonian regional amazonian gastronomy, Bragança is one of its high points. Aside of its regionally famous farinha production, made with dozens of varieties of cassava that are grown locally, the city is known for its chouriço, mangrove crabs, and salted fish and shrimp.

Located at a strategic point between the Amazon River and the Atlantic, the city was founded in 1614 during the Portuguese colonial period, displacing native Tupinambá communities, and grew as a regional supply center. From here, culinary products like flour, pork, fish and cassava were funneled to remote rubber tapping communities set up along nearby coasts and rivers. Today, the town of 120,000 people remains isolated from the regional capital of Belém. Tourists occasionally pass by, often route to Atlantic beaches.