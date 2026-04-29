A bottle of Yokich at the restaurant Arami in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

“Grape growing has happened here ever since the Spanish invasion or conquest, depending which way you look at it. And we have grapevines that are in excess of 200 years old and it's a heritage worth preserving and celebrating,” explained Nayan Gowda, a British born winemaker of Indian descent that has been working for almost a decade in Bolivia, on the podcast a couple of years ago.

I was in Bolivia recently after an absence of a few years and I was surprised at how far a long it has come during that time. When the restaurant Gustu opened in 2012 and they insisted on only using Bolivian wines on their menu, it seemed like a stretch, though they were careful in what they used and how they used it. Suddenly, the variety is vast. There are dozens of winemakers worth seeking out

At the time, Gowda was making wines for Jardín Oculto, but has since gone off on his own and many others have joined him and are finding ways to use these once forgotten ancestral vines. All those negra criolla and vischoqueña grapes in isolated valleys like Cinti, from some of the oldest vineyards in the Americas, which were being blended into cheap bulk wine, are now being released as single varietal heritage wines.

A Guide to the Criolla Grapes of the Americas Nicholas Gill · September 15, 2023 The first varieties of Vitis vinifera were planted in the New World in the early 1500s. Hardy and drought-resistant, they were called mission vines because they were carried by Spanish Missionaries who used them for sacramental wines. Most of these vines have been traced to listán prieto, which would eventually be crossed, primarily, with moscatel de Alejandria. These offspring crossed with the parent vines, as well as additional grapes brought by the Spanish, such as mollar and palomino (albilla), creating a wide variety of creole, or criolla, grapes that have become adapted to landscapes from Baja California to central Chile. Read full story

Like what is happening with pisco grapes in Peru, there’s big energy around vineyards that had been previously focused on singani, which is also benefiting from this renewed interest. There are also projects built around wine like the restaurant and cellar Casa Charo in Samaipata and well stocked wine bars like La Tintorería in La Paz.