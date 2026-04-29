Bolivian Wines to Seek Out
A newly energized scene built on a foundation of nearly forgotten heritage vines.
“Grape growing has happened here ever since the Spanish invasion or conquest, depending which way you look at it. And we have grapevines that are in excess of 200 years old and it's a heritage worth preserving and celebrating,” explained Nayan Gowda, a British born winemaker of Indian descent that has been working for almost a decade in Bolivia, on the podcast a couple of years ago.
I was in Bolivia recently after an absence of a few years and I was surprised at how far a long it has come during that time. When the restaurant Gustu opened in 2012 and they insisted on only using Bolivian wines on their menu, it seemed like a stretch, though they were careful in what they used and how they used it. Suddenly, the variety is vast. There are dozens of winemakers worth seeking out
At the time, Gowda was making wines for Jardín Oculto, but has since gone off on his own and many others have joined him and are finding ways to use these once forgotten ancestral vines. All those negra criolla and vischoqueña grapes in isolated valleys like Cinti, from some of the oldest vineyards in the Americas, which were being blended into cheap bulk wine, are now being released as single varietal heritage wines.
Like what is happening with pisco grapes in Peru, there’s big energy around vineyards that had been previously focused on singani, which is also benefiting from this renewed interest. There are also projects built around wine like the restaurant and cellar Casa Charo in Samaipata and well stocked wine bars like La Tintorería in La Paz.
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