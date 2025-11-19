Finca Sylvestris in El Salvador. Photo: Muicle Visuals.

The experience of dining out across Latin America is growing up. Flashy tasting menus are becoming secondary to just having good food and drink. No longer are chefs opening restaurants that try to redefine a cuisine or to prove that ancestral ingredients have value. Traditional recipes are back in, but with better ingredients and a list of nice cocktails and wines. Neo bistros, tabernas and straight up bars are now a place for high level cooking and you’ll find them beside waterfalls, within farms and vineyards and set in historic homes. They are places that you can go to again and again, whether you live down the street or are visiting for a week.

Female chefs are becoming the leading voices around all things restaurants in the region, whether they are being represented on lists and stars or not. They are giving pop ups forever homes and opening wine bars and high end tasting counters. They are the ones that are building connections with remote communities to incorporate one of a kind ingredients into their kitchens.

Sustainability is becoming less of a buzz word and more of an essential aspect of restaurants in this part of the world. Working direct with local organic farms and rural producers isn’t a marketing gimmick and zero waste isn’t being done for a green star.

Whether it is the Amazon, the Mata Atlântica or the Chocó, the ingredients from the region’s biodiversity hotspots are better represented. Not just in the variety of what is being used, but in the types of concepts that are sharing them.

The following restaurants that have opened around Latin America over the past year or so best represent the shifting tides in dining in the region:

Finca Slyvestris – San Salvador, El Salvador

Chef Maru Molina’s long time pop-up restaurant and dinner series Cocina de Jardín has connected thousands of Salvadorans with local farms, helping shape the national conversation on where food comes from. On a regenerative farm on an abandoned coffee plantation on the slopes of the San Salvador volcano, she has opened a restaurant, giving the series a permanent home while continuing to hold events around the country. fincasylvestris.com.

Diego – Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico

While his landmark restaurant Corazon de Tierra closed during the pandemic, chef Diego Hernández has returned to fine dining with Diego, inside the Museo De La Vid y El Vino in the heart of Mexico’s most prominent wine region. The restaurant features a 40-seat a la carte dining area with an 8-seat counter that serves 12-courses that bring back some of the hits of Corazón de Tierra. Sustainability is a focus, with whole animal butchery, reduced water consumption and sourcing all the produce from local farms. Instagram.

Bruto – Lima, Peru

Matria chef Arlette Eulert’s idea of a Limeño taberna in Miraflores is the neighborhood restaurant we all want to live near. The menu is full of hearty, colorfully flavored dishes with the attention to detail that she is known for, like pejerrey arrebozado with pickled chiles, patita con mani (cow foot and peanut stew) and pork adobe made with chicha de jora. It’s beautifully executed but uncomplicated criollo cooking with a a nice selection of wine and cocktails in a laid back space that you’ll want to visit again and again. Instagram.

Green Rhino – Mexico City, Mexico

Renowned baker Richard Hart of Hart Bageri in Copenhagen opened this stylish bakery in Roma Norte. While it may have seemed he would just quickly replicate that model in Mexico, that hasn’t been the case. Green Rhino is a new wave Mexican bakery where guava paste, requesón and café de olla are just as common as sourdough boules. The sprawling space features an elevated dining area that overlooks the production kitchen. greenrhino.mx.

Ccori Restaurante – Lima, Peru

For as progressive as restaurants in Lima have become, the concept of food waste has not been discussed nearly enough. Palmiro Ocampo, a chef who once worked with Noma and the Nordic Food Lab, is changing that with Ccori, named after the NGO Ocampo and his wife started in 2017 that works in sustainable food development. As much of a workshop as it is a restaurant, their focus is on using 100 percent of every ingredient that comes into the kitchen, including husks and stems. ccoricocinaoptima.mesa247.pe.

Arami in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Arami – La Paz, Bolivia

After a decade at Gustu, where she was the restaurant’s first Bolivian head chef, Marsia Taha, has launched her own project hidden away in a renovated corner home in La Paz’s Achumani neighborhood, alongside former Gustu sommelier and trained sociologist Andrea Moscoso. From the food to the pairings to the service and setting, this is Bolivia’s best all-around restaurant and easily one of the top fine dining experiences in Latin America right now. Taha’s menu, both tasting and a la carte, focus primarily on microseasonal ingredients from the Bolivian Amazon, like sustainably hunted caiman, invasive paiche, heirloom squash varieties and little-known fruits like arazá. aramirestaurant.com.

Rubra – Punta Mita, Mexico

After a long wait, former Cosme chef Daniela Soto-Innes finally opened Rubra inside the W Hotel on the Riviera Nayarit north of Puerto Vallarta. The lengthy opening process gave time for the gardens and greenhouses on the property to develop, giving her complete control of ingredients like banana blossoms, fresh cacao and hibiscus, which she can pair with Pacific coast seafood like bluefin tuna and scallops. The indoor/outdoor space decorated in pink stone acts more like a casual cafe with seafood towers and Mexican wines during the day, then transforms into a fine dining restaurant with a 10-course menu at night. rubramx.com.

Puba – Belém do Pará, Brazil

Thiago Castanho, whose family restaurant Remanso do Bosque has long been the cornerstone of Belém’s restaurant scene, follows on the success of his more intimate São Paulo restaurant Bar Sororoca, another partnership with chef Gustavo Rodriguez. The restaurant is in a historic building in Belém’s Ciudad Velha, as well as in a smaller counter in the Mercado Futuro II food hall, shows that Amazonian food can fun and modern. The menu includes things like grilled Amazonian oysters, tacos wioth tortillas made from cassava flour and Okonomiyaki infused with the flavors of the regional dish tacacá. Instagram.

Canopy Bridge’s Sala de Cata – Archidona, Ecuador

Canopy Bridge’s food lab in the Amazonian town of Archidona near Tena has been instrumental in helping develop markets of sustainable rainforest ingredients like macambo and yuca yogurt for indigenous and rural producers. They have now opened it to the public, holding tastings three nights a week for up to 20 people, serving 7 courses of Amazonian ingredients they work with, such as melipona honey and neapia. Instagram.

Clandestina – São Paulo, Brazil

After transitioning from a pop-up called Clandestino into a permanent restaurant in Vila Madalena, the chef Bel Coelho continues to impress as a voice of Brazil’s unparalleled biodiversity. The casual restaurant features many ingredients you rarely find elsewhere in the city, like pequi, Yanomami mushrooms, and vanilla from the Cerrado. Instagram.

Seba’s – Uvita, Costa Rica

While Seba’s, run by Argentine-Canadian chef Sebastián Gallucci and wife Michelle Dimillo, has been making waves on the South Pacific beach town of Uvita since 2022, it’s reopening in the jungle clad hills above town sets it apart. The location is one of a kind, just beside the Uvita waterfalls and surrounded by tropical gardens, with a large patio adorned with a fire put. The menu has expanded from their farm driven pizza forward list to an all around live fire kitchen that can make proper use of the wide variety of great local ingredients, like seafood from artisan boats, produce from area farms and cheeses from regional producers. Instagram.

Garabato Bistro – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Though it opened only in October of 2025, Garabato feels like it has been around forever. There’s a timeless quality about its small dining room, with its white tablecloths and tile floors, while its menu manages to be innovative and comforting at the same time, with dishes like codornis Scotch eggs, a long and thin ham and cheese tart that gets dipped in mustard sauce and maybe the best papas fritas on the continent. Instagram.

Ruda – Bogotá, Colombia

With Ruda, Álvaro Clavijo has moved closer to taking over an entire side of one block of Bogota’a Calle 65, the home of his restaurants El Chato and Selma. Bar Ruda, carved out of what was once the production center, is the most casual of them all, withg a menu of Colombian tapas and cocktails by El Chato’s bar manager Andrea Blanco that lean heavily on medicinal herbs. Instagram.

Oculto – Cusco, Peru

“Creative Cuisine. Cool Wines. Signature Cocktails.” That’s what it says right on the windows of Oculto and these things shouldn’t be that difficult to find in Cusco, a major tourism destination, yet somehow they have been. Oculto, cozy and refined is providing just what the city needs: a selection of Bodega Murga wines and negronis and a light menu of dishes like alpaca tartar and curry paiche. ocultocusco.com.

Pía Pastelería in Quito, Ecuador. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Pía Pastelería – Quito, Ecuador

This beautifully designed pastelería, bakery and café from Pía Salazar of the restaurant Nuema next door is stunning in every way. The menu is mostly comprised of French pastries fused with native ingredients like guayaba, cacao and macambo, plus a list of breads, coffees and other juices and ferments. Fine pastry shops have always had a difficult time lasting in Latin America, though Salazar seems to be the person capable of breaking that trend. Instagram.

Casa Barroso – Valle de Casablanca, Chile

Spanish chef and longtime Chilean resident Sergio Barroso, formerly of Santiago’s modern seafood restaurant Olam, has opened a relaxed, market driven dining room inside the Veramonte vineyard right off Ruta 68. The menu specializes in oversized rice dishes and small plates of local seafood and produce that can help guide a day of tastings. In a part of Chile that has lacked a referential dining experience, it fills a much needed gap. casabarroso.cl.

La Perlita – Lima, Peru

Quiet, elegant and unpretentious. Ricardo Martins opened this cevichería and tavern on the same Barranco street as his restaurant Siete. The menu is comprised of frequently changing small plates like navajas en escabeche and olluquitos with grilled prawns. The space pays tribute in food and music to the criolla tabernas that once filled the neighborhood. laperlita.mesa247.pe.

Lobo Negro – Bogotá, Colombia

Jaime Torregrosa of Humo Negro and team, have opened a sort of Colombian izakaya in a brightly painted, multi-level building that is as much of an art space as a culinary one. The menu is short, featuring variations of Colombian and Asian small plates tucupi glazed ribs and yellow fin tuna over arracacha, plus a third floor that’s a full on bar with a mix of classic and original cocktails. The spot has helped bring new life into La Macarena, a neighborhood that seems to have been forgotten as the flow of restaurants has moved north. lobonegrobog.com.

Casa Fuego – San Salvador, El Salvador

Salvadoran live fire chef Luis Morales has been setting up outdoor pop ups around El Salvador for years, but this year he finally opened a formal space in the capital. Casa Fuego is big and brash, where whole animals are broken down and cauliflower hang over smoky grills. Standouts include beef heart tostadas and cuts of puyazo, top sirloin cap, that have been smoked, wet aged and cooked directly on embers. casa-fuego.com.

Bonaccia Osteria – Petropolis, Brazil

Lasai chef Rafa Costa e Silva has opened a restaurant in the Casa Marambaia hotel located in a historic fazenda an hour north of Rio de Janeiro. The menu in the clubhouse style restaurant is Italian in focus, though paired with the contemporary techniques Costa e Silva is known for since his days as the head chef of Mugaritz in Spain. Instagram.

Patio Colonial – Asunción, Paraguay

Set in a beautifully restored century old home in the center of Asunción, Patio Colonial is evidence of Paraguay’s growing culinary scene. The menu is a mix of Paraguayan classics like Chicharõ hu’iti, fried pork dusted in corn flour, and original takes on local ingredients, like surubí in a jasmine and tamarind broth with a pine mushroom chipa. Instagram.

Lita – São Paulo, Brazil

Tassia Magalhães of the fine dining restaurant Nelita in Baixo Pinheiros has opened an intimate wine bar just across the street, alongside sommelier Danyel Steinle. Aside of 18 wine labels from offbeat regions like Slovenia, Friuli and Brazil that change every five days, there is a full menu of elegant, mostly Italian small plates with slight Brazilian touches. Instagram.