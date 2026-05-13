Chañar Mole at Ephedra outside of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Sergio Armella has only tried one mole in his life. He tasted that mole at a restaurant in Santiago. It wasn’t even from a Mexican restaurant. Yet, it piqued his curiosity enough to start reading about mole and all the different ways it can be made. I say this as someone who has more than a casual interest in mole, but the mole he serves at his restaurant Ephedra, which opened last year in the Lickanantay Ayllu of Poconche, a few kilometers outside of San Pedro de Atacama, is an extraordinary mole.

Ephedra’s mole is not a mole you will find in Mexico, but a mole you could only find in the Atacama Desert. He uses two different chiles in it, the large cacho de cabra, both dried and fresh, and a small red chile that grows around San Pedro but no one quite knows what it is. Like Enrique Olvera does at Pujol, Armella’s mole is a living mole, where he keeps adding a syrup made from the fruit chañar, Geoffroea decorticans, and different roasted vegetables, fruits, herbs and nuts from around the Atacama to it regularly. He estimates about 30 ingredients have been added to it thus far.

The incarnation of this mole I tasted while I was visiting was a deep, dark red, a bit like a mole colorado. It was spicy, but not overly, and fragrant, and not any of the ingredients stood out from one another, like a good mole should be. They serve it with a light ring of flowers and vegetables and tortillas made from Atacemeña corn, which they nixtamalize, and a glass of Rivero del Notre, an orange Sémillon/Corinto/Moscatel blend from the Biobío winemaker Roberto Henríquez.

Armella’s cooking experience is limited to a local cooking school and very brief stages at Boragó, El Chato and Geranium, so the resulting menu is rather original. Rather than a straightforward template of reimagined regional dishes, Armella and partner Carolina Colque’s menu is more original, a personal expression of their love of wines, books, restaurants, art, and music. There’s Llamabushi, llama leg that’s been smoked 10 days, and high-altitude herbs like suiko and rica rica that get paired with something as common as peppermint. It’s a surprising, delicious take on regional ingredients that completes a visit to the Atacama.