New Worlder

New Worlder

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
1m

This is exceedingly well written and compelling. Thank you so much. I hope that many COP attendees will not only read it, but understand what you are saying and take heed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 New Worlder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture