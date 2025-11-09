Scales of Arapaima gigas (pirarucu/paiche), hunted in the tightly managed waters of the Apayacu River in the Peruvian Amazon.

Dear attendees of COP 30,

For the last couple of years while working on a book, not to mention the previous 20 years more casually before that, I have been crisscrossing the Amazon thinking about the role that food plays in both the forest’s preservation and its destruction. What I have observed, through traveling and listening to communities from the Igara Paraná River in Colombia to the Bailique Archipelago in the Brazilian state of Amapá, is that how we think about food has a significant impact on the future of the Amazon.

For the people of the Amazon – indigenous, quilombo, rural and riverine communities – food is not only sustenance, but ritual, culture, livelihood and medicine. Supporting the ways communities in the region grow and gather resources is essential in maintaining their way of life, which is integral to the protection of the forest and the further proliferation of biodiversity.

Do you understand that food system reforms are a cornerstone in combatting the biggest drivers of Amazon deforestation and biodiversity loss? What we eat, where it comes and how it is produced is the foundation of all future life on earth. Its role in shaping the climate cannot be underestimated.

In the Amazon, the global demand for food can be especially damaging. The primary driver of deforestation in the region, by far, as you know, is cattle. The hunger for inexpensive beef funds the vicious land grabbing that ebbs and flows with every Brazilian administration, leaving empty, unproductive fields in its place. Deforestation related to food also comes in the form of soy, often grown to feed more cattle, and oil palms to infuse processed food-like products. Even crops like cacao and açaí can lead to the vanishing of trees when removed from traditional agriculture methods.

In comparison, the native foods of the region are defined by diversity rather than the quantity of their production. This landscape and the people that steward it have given us chiles, cacao, vanilla, cassava and countless other ingredients that flavor the global pantry. It’s a place full of alternative proteins like macambo seeds, umami rich sauces like tucupi negro, fruits rich in beta carotene like buriti/aguaje or Vitamin C like camu camu, ants that taste like lemongrass and herbal infusions that can heal our soul. The Amazon is a living laboratory of flavor that no amount of sophisticated machinery could ever compete with.

Lately I have had my doubts that many of you understand this.

A few months ago, the UN put out a statement that there wouldn’t be typical Paraense foods like açaí, tacacá or maniçoba being served at any of the functions because of food safety concerns. Do you understand why the people of Pará immediately and forcefully rebelled? Thankfully, the backlash caused organizers to quickly retract the statement.

Just last week, it was widely reported how the Earthshot Prize ceremony, held in Brazil as a sort of precursor to COP 30, tried to hire the Amazonian chef Saulo Jennings, born on Tapajós River and known for his work with Amazonian ingredients, to cater the event. Do you understand why he insisted on serving pirarucu and local foods (and not hired for doing so)? It wasn’t just because it’s what he likes to cook, or that he dislikes vegan food or doesn’t understand that the reduction of animal proteins is important. It’s because the conservation of pirarucu, a fish that can grow up to 200 kilos, an apex predator whose presence in the Amazon’s aquatic ecosystems is a symbol of their health, has been a success in many places. The connection between the people hunting them and ensuring populations are maintained, while consumers fund their work by eating them has become a vital reason why this species will not disappear. There are countless other success stories like this one.

How these messages are communicated is important. When the emphasis on what we eat becomes using Chilean blueberries and plant-based meats created by tech companies, it reveals how distant we are from solving the root of the problems we face. It’s great that Jennings was invited to cook during COP 30, yet symbolic gestures mean little if they aren’t followed by concrete actions.

Over the next few weeks there will be grand proclamations of phasing out fossil fuels and endless money flung at carbon offsetting projects to reforest degraded lands. All of it will mean little if land rights are not upheld and enforced. It will mean little if the concerns of traditional communities to continue their ways of life as they see fit are not addressed. It will mean little if the profits of all these projects bypass Amazonian communities and don’t address basic needs like access to clean water, education and a few solar panels.

As you walk around Belém do Pará, eat some fried pirarucu with a bowl of unsweetened açaí at Ver-O-Peso and try to imagine where those ingredients are coming from. Taste maniçoba and think about how someone needs to boil cassava leaves for days to make it. Be intoxicated by the pungency of jambu and salted shrimp in a hot bowl of tacacá on a hot day. While you taste these things look around and listen to the people serving them and eating them too.

As you sit in talks and workshops lead by figures with the power to make changes, think about these things you tasted. Ask yourself if these conversations are giving traditional food systems and the communities that support them, especially indigenous, their much needed support. Are these discussions laying the foundations for more resilient Amazonian foodways?

We can choose to look at the diversity of Amazonian foods, as well as in the wider global food system, in an holistic way, with all the limitations that brings, or one where we try to produce as much food as possible, and all the problems that brings. My trust to lead those conversations is with the people that have long cared for the landscape. It is because of them that there is still something around to protect.