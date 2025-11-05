Vin Mariani combined Bordeaux wine with cocaine and was a popular tonic in the late 1800s. Photo: Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images.

I was recently researching early Peruvian food imports to the United States for an assignment and that led me to some theories about the original recipe for Pisco Punch, a cocktail likely invented in the late 1800s in San Francisco, at the Bank Exchange and Billiard Saloon by its owner and bartender Duncan Nicol, or possibly the bar’s previous owner. The cocktail was a collection of ingredients picked up from ports on Latin America’s Pacific Coast, such as Peruvian pisco, pineapples and limes while transporting miners from the East Coast to the West Coast during the California Gold Rush. The recipe was closely guarded as it was the bar’s claim to fame, written about by everyone from Mark Twain to Rudyard Kipling. Most evidence, as identified in writer Guillermo Toro-Lira’s book “Wings of Cherubs,” now points to the secret ingredient was a wine infused with coca leaves.

In 1860s Paris, a young Corsican pharmacist named Angelo Mariani was fascinated by a plant that had just started arriving to Europe from the Andes whose leaves were traditionally chewed for energy, Erythroxylum coca, commonly known as coca. In the journals of various biologists and explorers working in South America, such as Italian naturalist Paolo Mantegazza, he read how coca could “make men forget hunger and fatigue.” In an era before synthetic stimulants and modern pharmaceuticals, he saw an opportunity. In 1863, he created Vin Tonique Mariani à la Coca du Pérou, or Mariani’s Tonic Wine with Peruvian Coca. Aka Vin Mariani.

As coca leaves are perishable and lose potency outside their native climate. Mariani macerated the leaves in Bordeaux wine, to extract and preserve their active compounds. It resulted in a smooth, bitter beverage that he promised would provide energy and mental clarity. Each fluid ounce of wine reportedly contained about 6 milligrams of cocaine, a compound that had only recently been isolated by German chemists but was not yet understood as addictive or dangerous. The product came in two forms: the original, with 6 mg of cocaine per ounce, and a stronger version called Vin Mariani forte, which contained twice that amount.